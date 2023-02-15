Hegemon Media

Hegemon Media

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Aurelia Song's avatar
Aurelia Song
Apr 19, 2023

Very insightful! It seems that if a group has already done the hard work to be more unified while they're not under stress, then they might be able to hold together under external stress. But external stress can often amplify existing divisions.

I think that part of the dissonance here comes from people starting with the conclusion that defeat is impossible, and then back-filling from there. It's the civilization-level version of the same sophistry that makes teenagers think they are literally invulnerable.

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James Loewen's avatar
James Loewen
Feb 16, 2023

The recent MSM UFO reports are BS, just another PSYOP from the same team of psychos who brought us the fake pandemic, gene altering killer injections, transgender surgery on children, and climate change propaganda. A desperate last ditch effort from the criminal cabal and their puppet politicians to lock us down while they "save us."

Jason Nota has a good take on this, connecting the dots with Orson Welle's 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio show:

https://www.facebook.com/nota.jason.1/videos/1928651740826471

and ryanevolve on TikTok also calls it.

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