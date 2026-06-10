A patient filed a formal licensing complaint against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, a doctor federally prosecuted for FGM, in May 2025, after Nagarwala treated them in the emergency room at Garden City Hospital in Westland, Michigan.

First page of the complaint.

State licensing records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show the complaint was filed on May 17, 2025, through Michigan’s MiPLUS system. The patient reported that Nagarwala administered a 30-milligram ketorolac injection following a car accident involving a concussion. The incident occurred on April 28, 2025. The complaint lists Nagarwala’s business address as GCH Westland Emergency Room, 6245 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI 48135.

Garden City Hospital, asked to comment, provided a statement through a spokesperson describing Nagarwala as “an independent physician” who “is not employed by Garden City Hospital.” The hospital did not address whether she holds active privileges at the facility.

The statement characterized the federal prosecution as a case that was “dismissed by the courts.” The federal FGM charges were dismissed after the presiding judge ruled the statute unconstitutional, finding that Congress lacked authority under the Commerce Clause to criminalize the practice. The ruling addressed the law, not Nagarwala’s conduct.

The hospital said it maintains “rigorous screening and credentialing processes” including verification of “licensure, background, certifications, training, professional qualifications, and other relevant information,” but declined to say whether it was aware of Nagarwala’s federal prosecution when she was credentialed. Notably absent in their statement was a direct answer to my question “Does Garden City Hospital's credentialing process include an internet search of a physician's name?” or what its position is on credentialing physicians who have been prosecuted for performing genital cutting on children.

“As a matter of policy, Garden City Hospital does not comment on individual credentialing matters or personnel-related issues,” the statement said.

Nagarwala, contacted for comment, initially responded to ask about the identity of the patient who filed the complaint. “This is the first I have heard about this,” she wrote. She has not yet responded to follow-up questions or to an invitation to share her perspective in a recorded longform interview.

The complaint itself appears insignificant. Though Ketorolac risks worsening an undetected intracranial bleed, it is still a common pain medication administered in emergency rooms. What is significant is that a patient walked into a suburban Detroit emergency room, was treated by a doctor who had been charged with performing genital cutting on children, and had no way of knowing.

This is not the first complaint on Dr. Nagarwala’s license. In June 2019, a board-certified anesthesiologist filed a complaint calling Dr. Nagarwala’s cutting of young girls “torture.” LARA dismissed the complaint by claiming they had already conducted an investigation they had not. Now there is a second complaint, filed by a patient who apparently did not know her history at all.

Emergency rooms are not like other medical settings. You do not choose your doctor. You are brought in by ambulance or you walk in from the waiting room, and you see whoever is on shift. Patients rely on the system — the licensing board, the hospital credentialing process, the state — to protect them.

Nothing on Nagarwala’s public license record would make a patient aware of her history, despite there being two complaints on her file. No action has been taken on the complaints against her. No medical organization will say that doctors who perform FGM should not be licensed.

The patient who filed this complaint had no way of knowing who their doctor was. Neither would you.

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This is an ongoing investigation. If you’d like to support this work, you can contribute here: Expose Medical Board for Licensing an FGM Doctor