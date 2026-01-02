I need your help: I’m seeking rare, hard-to-find intactivist materials—PDFs of books, articles, or resources that are print-only or not online—to build a specialized AI knowledge base for accurate academic citations.

Why I need this: AI can access all public online content, but offline or obscure items like full books, out-of-print pamphlets, or rare historical journals will add depth and accuracy not available in other AI models.

How to contribute: If you have a digital library (or know someone who does), share PDFs or scans. Hit reply to this email or use WeTranfer.com to send your files directly to the email you got this article from.

For authors and creators: If you contribute your original work, you have my word that I won’t share or distribute it publicly. It will only be for use in my AI training and knowledge base.

Deadline: I will begin building the knowledge base in one week. Reach out immediately if you have something.

