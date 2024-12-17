In my earlier article, How Social Movements Die, I showed what factors lead to the death of a movement. I also showed how using those risk factors as a checklist, one could diagnose the dangers facing a movement and how applying their opposite could lead to a movement thriving.

Yet, the risk factors in How Social Movements Die: Repression and Demobilization of the Republic of New Africa by Christian Davenport could be used to destroy a movement instead of diagnosing and healing it. If someone wanted to deliberately destroy a movement, how would they do it?

Let’s look at the chart of risk factors again: