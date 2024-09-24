Quick site update: I’ve added an Art & Media section to Hegemon Media for publishing related to art and fiction. By default, these posts will go to all subscribers, but if you just want posts related to children’s justice issues, just the podcast, just art and fiction writing, etc. you can adjust your subscription settings.

Previously, I had a second substack just for AI art. This made sense when most of my AI output was just playing with AI image generators. As I began to use AI in more substantial ways, like releasing an entire music album, it makes more sense to combine these into one substack.

There are also several articles I could write about AI and art in general, which might be of interest to readers here. Future projects, like a (non-AI, 100% just me typing) fantasy novel and the next film project, will also be shared here. There will still be occasional children’s justice-related posts (compiled into a book at some point), but right now the focus is on other projects.

If you’d like to support my work, please subscribe and share this publication with others. Perhaps in the future, I’ll offer a Patreon (Should I? Tell me in the comments.) but right now this is the primary way I share new art. You can also follow my new music project Strange Aura on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music. The next album is already available for pre-order here.

