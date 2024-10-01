My new album Gothic Strangeness by Strange Aura is now out where ever you listen to music. As the name suggests, it is an album of goth music.

Listen on:

Bandcamp : https://strangeaura.bandcamp.com/album/gothic-strangeness

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/6CJ8O9ixibhFe6fkJYdvKQ

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/gothic-strangeness/1770227034

Follow Strange Aura on whatever platform you listen to music on.

If you like goth music, you will like this album.

If not, that’s okay. You can follow Strange Aura and listen to the next one, because there are at least four more albums in the works, each with a different style.

Some of you might not know this, but I love goth music. My workout music is usually Communion After Dark, Real Synthetic Audio, or Cyberage Radio. I’ve been into this style of music since middle school, when after only listening to Christian rock all of my life, I searched “cyberpunk” on the early internet and was blown away by the music video for Firestarter by Prodigy. (Imagine young Brendon watching that.)

If you any of the following bands, you’ll like my new album Gothic Strangeness: Nine Inch Nails, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, The Birthday Massacre, Mindless Self Indulgence, Corpse Husband, The Beauty of Gemina, Massive Ego, Dark-o-matic, Prodigy, VNV Nation, etc.

Also if you like Spawn comics, the Blade movies, the Queen of the Damned soundtrack, or the Vampire Hunter D, there are some vibes references in there. Are you hearing the picture? This is goth. Either that’s your thing, or it isn’t.

If not, but you just like me, consider trying it out and listening anyway. You might discover something new you like. If you don’t me personally, listen to track 4, titled “Cancel Me” so you can know how I feel about that.

Enjoy the music. Be sure to follow Strange Aura where ever you listen to music so you can see new releases the moment they come out.

Share

P.S. If you really want to support me, buy the album on Bandcamp, because that is where artists get the best commission.