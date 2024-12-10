There is much I’d like to write about, but my wife and I just had a baby. If you’ve gleaned anything from my writing, it’s that children’s needs come first. For that reason, I’ll be putting my energy towards my family for the next month.

Get 75% Off Subscriptions

Just because I’m busy doesn’t mean I can’t offer you something. Through the new year, I’m offering 75% off all annual subscriptions for the Brendon Had A New Baby deal.

Here is why you should subscribe: In next year, I’ll be releasing the fantasy novel I’ve been working on since before the beginning of this year. I’m considering releasing that to paying substack subscribers first, so that you can see it early and offer feedback. If you’re interested in an epic fantasy story that delves into themes around shadow work, subscribe. It is a page-turner, with short action-packed chapters I’d send out once a week.

I Released A New Secret Album

I released a secret Strange Aura album on Bandcamp called [REDACTED]. It contains unreleased outtake tracks from previous Strange Aura albums. All of these outtakes were good, but didn’t fit on the previous album they were created for. Though the album includes five tracks, you can only see and preview one of them. The other four will be revealed upon purchase, which is why I’m calling it a secret album. This album is available exclusively on Bandcamp, and will not be available on any streaming services.

Get [REDACTED] on Bandamp here: https://strangeaura.bandcamp.com/album/redacted

P.S. For just a few dollars more, you can get ALL of the music I’ve made under the name Strange Aura for 75% off, which comes to $12.25. That includes 76 tracks across 4 albums, 1 EP, 6 singles, and 1 secret bonus album [REDACTED].

What’s Happening Next Year

As mentioned above, the biggest release this year was my AI music project Strange Aura. However, I’ve also been developing several other projects this year, some of which will be released in 2025. Here is what’s next:

Fantasy novel: I am currently finishing the second draft of the fantasy novel I have been working on since last year. This draft has included major rewrites, with some chapters being entirely rewritten from the blank page. The result will be worth it and released sometime next year.



I’ve had the concept for this book since before Children’s Justice. Since this book will appeal to a wider audience, I’ll be doing far more marketing and audience building than any previous project. This will likely mean that there are a few months between when the book is done and when the general public gets to read it where I’m building the launch campaign.



However, one idea that I’m seriously considering is letting readers of this substack read the book first by releasing a chapter each week to paying subscribers. If that interests you, subscribe.



[Yes, I know I’ve been vague on details about this book, but once it’s ready, you will hear me talk about it non-stop.]



Sci-Fi Film: This year, I secured the film adaptation rights to a sci-fi novel that deals with AI. The book was written by someone involved in tech and many of the predictions he made about how AI would transform the world are already starting to take place. By the time the film is done, it might have gone from prescient to timely.



This would have required a multi-million dollar budget to create ten years ago. Now, using AI tools, I can create a sci-fi spectacle on an independent budget. The schedule could happen fast or take more than one year, but once the novel is done, this script is my priority. If you’re interested in investing, reach out and I can share more.



AI Project(s): I’m exploring multiple AI art projects. These are all early in development and subject to change. At minimal, there will be another Strange Aura release, so be sure follow where ever you listen to music. Current potential projects here range from “fun side project” to “raise a million dollars on Kickstarter.” Can’t tell you which I’ll pursue yet.

Of course, all of this could change. This is just the current plan.

If you want to be a part of it, subscribe.

Share