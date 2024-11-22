Night Owl, an EP of dark ambient instrumentals by Strange Aura, is out now.

Night Owl is the kind of ambient music that I listen to late at night when I’m working on something interesting. It also captures the vibe of the hours of each track’s title. If you’re also a night owl like me or you’re looking for something to listen to in the late hours while working, perhaps you’ll like it too. Listen here.

Get All Strange Aura Music For 75% Off:

Thus far, I’ve released 71 songs under the name Strange Aura.

The last one, Giant’s Call, an anime theme for a show that doesn’t exist, comes out at the end of this month but is available early on Bandcamp.

Right now, you can get all 71 songs I’ve made under the name Strange Aura for $11 on Bandcamp (75% off).

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift, you can send them to someone else’s email.

Just go to the Strange Aura Bandcamp, click on any album, and then click Buy Digital Discography.

This collection includes 4 albums, 6 singles, and 1 EP. If you’re interested in getting any of my music, Bandcamp is the best deal.

Buy all Strange Aura music for $11 on Bandcamp.

