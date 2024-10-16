My AI music project Strange Aura is back again with a full album of lore-accurate Warhammer 40k themed industrial music titled For The Emperor.

All listening links available here.

Strange Aura now has it’s own website at StrangeAura.com. It is still under development, but so far it does have links to the all music.

Find all the places you can listen to Strange Aura here.

