Strange Aura, my AI music project, now has it’s own website: https://strangeaura.com/

About Strange Aura:

Strange Aura is an AI-powered genre-mixing musical storytelling project created by author and filmmaker Brendon Marotta. Each track and album arises from a character’s inner world or a central concept, with the genre and vocals tailored to reflect their unique psyche, emotional landscape, and underlying themes. Through these immersive personas and thematic arrangements, Strange Aura explores deeper themes around human psychology and the differing ways we perceive the world. Each project explores a new concept, inviting listeners to journey through alternate realities, philosophical questions, and complex narratives through music. Listen to Strange Aura on all music platforms here: Listen

You can also find all albums released so far here.

Sometimes when creating I’m working from artistic intuitions and it takes a while to figure out how to talk about the art. The part of my mind that analyzes is a different flow state that the one that creates. Now, I’ve been with Strange Aura enough to be able to talk about it and describe what it is I’m doing on an about page.

Each album is a different genre and style, but the one thing that unites them all is storytelling. Some stories are a folk song, a rock opera, a rap, etc. so the music reflects that. With Strange Aura, I approach music like a filmmaker, changing genres and styles with each release and making creative choices based on the perspective of my characters or the concept I’m exploring.

It’s different from a traditional band, where the limitations and range of the human performers mean that everything must have a consistent sound. With AI, changing genre and style is easy, but getting the same voice track to track is near impossible. Rather than trying to mimic a traditional band, I’ve chosen to embrace the ways AI is different as a new medium rather than try to hide it.

I hope you’ll listen and enjoy the music. The next release is a The Machine Loves You, concept album of synthpop songs from an AI that has fallen in love with you. Listen to all Strange Aura music here.

Share