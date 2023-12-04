I’ve written four books, made one movie, and done a course, with more projects on the way. But which would be best to buy as a gift for those in your life?

If you’re looking for some great gifts this holiday, here are some suggestions:

Summary: Inspired by Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, The Haunting of Bob Cratchit reveals the untold story of how the same night Scrooge was haunted by three ghosts, Tiny Tim’s father, Bob Cratchit was too. A new Christmas classic.

Why you should get this: This is a family-friendly Christmas story. While much of what I’ve done deals with edgy subject matter, this is a new take on a popular classic that has the tone of a mainstream big-budget movie. It’ll make you laugh, cry, and be grateful for all the good in your life.

Give this to: Anyone who loves Christmas. This is a good gift for most “normie” members of your family. If someone likes Marvel movies, they’ll like this book.

Summary: This course teaches you how to make your dream project a reality through crowdfunding. Videos cover everything from how to pitch your initial idea to making a crowdfunding video and delivering the goods.

Why you should get this: This course contains everything I know about crowdfunding that allowed me to take my dream project from an idea to Netflix.

Give this to: That aspiring artist you know who has a project they’ve been talking about for years but haven’t created yet due to money.

Summary: The Gods of AI is a ground-breaking book that uses AI art to explore our collective unconscious and visualize spiritual concepts.

Read the artistic statement for the book here:

Why you should get this: This book has beautiful AI art that will take you on a shamanic journey. Of all the books I’ve written, this is the one readers say is the most like taking drugs. Many have told me it led to deeper spiritual reflections.

Give this to: This makes a great coffee table book and a good gift for anyone who has an interest in art, spirituality, or AI.

Summary: Children’s Justice explores the treatment of children as a social justice issue.

Why you should get this: This is both my most confrontational and well-researched book. While some concepts from the book have been explored on this substack, many have not and there is an understanding of them that can only come from reading this book.

Give this to: Anyone with an interest in children’s issues or social justice who is willing to read weightier academic material.

Summary: American Circumcision is an award-winning feature-length documentary about the modern circumcision debate, and the growing Intactivist movement, which says that all human beings should have the right to make their own choices about their bodies.

Why you should get this: This film takes viewers from ignorance on the issue of circumcision to expertise in under two hours.

Give this to: Anyone you want to educate on the issue of circumcision. Pro-tip: If you buy on Vimeo, you can send the film to anyone else’s email address.

P.S. Seen the film? Get over 20 hours of bonus features here.

Summary: The Intactivist Guidebook is a guide for activists seeking to end circumcision on how they can make the maximum impact.

Why you should get this: This book teaches the “how-to” of activism. After making American Circumcision, many asked me how they could take action. This book is my long-form answer.

Give this to: Anyone who already cares about the issue of circumcision, but isn’t sure what they can do to make a difference.

Did you know you can gift someone a subscription to this substack?

Give a gift subscription

This subscription includes all articles on this site and my podcast The Brendon Marotta Show. If you know someone who would like these articles, share Hegemon Media.

Share Hegemon Media

Get a group subscription

Thanks for supporting my work.