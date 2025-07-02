The focus of Hegemon Media has been children’s issues and social issues. However, my focus has shifted to AI and art. That focus has crept into this publication. Rather than transition this substack to another focus or blend to two, I’ve decided to share my AI creations under a new email list, which you can sign-up for on the front page of my website here:

I am a consequentialist. My intention is to have the maximum impact. Although all the issues I discuss here remain important to me, the change AI is creating is too significant not to put all of my energy towards. I believe I will have a greater impact on social issues if I get into AI now and shift back to them as my primary focus in the future than if I just focus on social issues. Getting into AI now is like getting into computers and the web in 1999. There will be significant benefit to those early.

In the 90s, you’d hear people say “I’m not a computer person.” Now, everyone carries an internet-connected computer in their pocket at all times and uses it throughout the day. The average person today is more of a “computer person” than the most tech-literate person in the 90s. People who say “I’m not into AI” now are on the same path. You will be. In a few years, everyone will be an “AI-person,” the same way everyone is a “computer-person” today.

When that day comes, I don’t just want to say “I told you so,” but instead have tangible results from bets I made when it mattered. That means learning AI and building as much as I can now. It’s challenging, especially with young kids and many demands on my time. To accomplish this, I’ve chosen to focus my time on other projects, rather than regularly write here.

That said, I might irregularly write here. I intend to keep this substack up and might still publish these articles in book form or release audiobooks of my previous releases. It is just a question of time, money, and energy, not desire. If I could, I would release a book or a movie every month. My creative energy is such that I want to create at that pace. My time and ability is another question. (Another reason I’m interested in AI is that it might help me work at that pace.)

I also know that most of you signed up for this substack because you were interested in children’s issues and social issues. Not everyone is interested in the art I’m creating next. That’s okay. Rather than try to bring everyone with me, I’m offering you the chance to decide. If you want to join me in the next step and what I think will be the most impactful work yet, sign up here on the front page of my website. If not, thanks for all the support you offered thus far.

To make this more fun - I’ve created an AI automation where if you give me your three favorite stories, I will use AI to tell you the personal narrative of your life. Don’t believe me? Try it and find out for yourself: https://brendonmarotta.com/

Find Your Narrative

Many have told me this AI tool accurately saw them and revealed something about who they are. I’ve sat across from people in-person and seen them have a powerful reaction to it. Try it here and let me know if it has the same impact for you.

P.S. My latest Strange Aura music release Warrior-Poet is my most popular yet. It sets classic poems to epic music. Listen to all Strange Aura music here.

P.P.S. If you want to support the work I do next, I’ve re-opened my Patreon. There are many interesting AI automations like the one mentioned above available only to my Patreon supporters. Support me on Patreon here.

