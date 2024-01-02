If you have an idea to communicate, why does it have to be a book?

It’s true that an article, social media post, or sixty-second video can communicate an idea.

However, if you want to communicate an idea that requires a previous idea to understand, you need more time.

If you have an idea that requires six or seven ideas to understand, because each idea builds on the previous, you can only communicate that through a book.

Books are the only medium that can communicate complex ideas that require multiple ideas to understand.

Look at this article. Could you understand the previous sentence I wrote without the other paragraphs?

There are books whose ideas cannot be summarized in post form because it would require dozens of posts to explain the ideas they rest on. The length required is a book.

Those who don’t read can only ever consume surface-level ideas.

Deep thinking requires sustained attention.

That means not just reading books, but finishing them. The most complex ideas are at the end of the book where the author can build on everything that came before.

Go read.

P.S. Children’s Justice is one such book.