Hegemon Media

Hegemon Media

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Harris's avatar
Harris
Jan 3, 2024

Yes, Children's Justice is definitely a topic that requires depth and surely a book. The ideas build on each other and relate to each other AND support each other.

Another such topic that requires a book (really multiple books) is bitcoin.

Deep writers and thinkers and creators have and will change our world.

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