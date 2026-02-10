The clinic where federal prosecutors say up to 100 girls had female genital cutting performed on them is still open at a new location under a nearly identical name. It is run by the same doctor, has the same phone number, and is currently accepting new patients.

In April 2017, Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia, Michigan was raided by the FBI as a part of the first federal prosecution of female genital mutilation in United States history. Federal prosecutors alleged that Dr. Jumana Nagarwala had performed FGM on young girls at the clinic after hours, with the clinic’s owner, Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, allowing her to use the facility and his wife, Farida Attar, assisting during procedures. Prosecutors estimated that as many as 100 girls may have been cut at the clinic over a 12-year period.

As we previously reported, both Dr. Nagarwala and Dr. Attar still hold active, unrestricted Michigan medical licenses with no public record of discipline. In addition to allowing both doctors to continue practicing medicine, the state of Michigan has allowed the clinic itself to reopen at a new location under a nearly identical name, where it is currently accepting new patients.

Screenshot from the website for Burhani Medical Center

Dr. Attar now operates a medical practice called Burhani Medical Center at 32910 W 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The practice uses the same phone number as the former Livonia clinic, (734) 427-9200, and is listed across major healthcare directories including Healthgrades, WebMD, and the U.S. News doctor database. Dr. Attar’s website, doctorattar.com, promotes the Burhani Medical Center as a family medicine practice and states that it is accepting new patients.

The Burhani Medical Center website lists Sports Physicals among its services and promotes care for patients of “every age group.” The practice displays logos indicating it accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and major commercial insurers including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, and United Healthcare. This means a physician federally charged with facilitating genital cutting on minor girls is actively marketing pediatric services and receiving reimbursement from taxpayer-funded insurance programs.

Screenshot from the website for Burhani Medical Center

Screenshot from the website for Burhani Medical Center

Public records show a link between the two practices. Michigan LARA corporate filings show that Attar, M.D., P.C., the professional corporation that operated under the assumed name “Burhani Medical Clinic” at the Livonia address, was dissolved in May 2021. This dissolution came shortly before the final remaining charges against the Attars were dismissed in September 2021.

The original Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia was not a licensed health facility under Michigan law. In Michigan, private physician offices are exempt from the state facility licensing that applies to hospitals, surgical centers, and nursing homes. This means there was no facility license to revoke, no facility-level inspection triggered by the federal charges, and no regulatory mechanism to prevent the same practice from reopening at a new address under a nearly identical name. The only regulatory oversight over the practice ran through the individual physicians’ medical licenses. As we have previously reported, both physicians’ medical licenses are active, unrestricted Michigan medical licenses with no public record of discipline.

When I called the clinic on February 5, 2026, a staff member answered the phone and confirmed the practice is open. Dr. Attar did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

