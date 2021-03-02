Carter Steinhoff and His Mother Discuss Circumcision - Emotional Relationship Conversation (#003)

In this episode, a mother and son discuss circumcision.



Carter Steinhoff feels harmed by circumcision, reached out to me to facilitate a discussion between him and his mom, Tiphani. His mother recognizes the harm of circumcision and wants to find a way to create a safe relationship with her son.

This is an emotionally challenging discussion, but an important one.

In This Episode:

[00:44] Brendon thanks Carter and Mom for their bravery to have this conversation.

[01:56] Carter shares his initial feelings.

[05:50] Tiphani shares her initial feelings.

[09:00] Tiphani shares how she became confident to have this conversation with people.

[13:20] Regret parents and the need for healing resources for parents.

[15:05] Carter shares his feelings toward his parents and the series of events that led him to have those emotions.

[18:20] Carter on the impact circumcision has had on his life.

[26:19] Tiphani responds, validates Carter's feelings, and shares her own.

[30:25] Carter on wanting others to acknowledge his experience and the impact of circumcision on sexuality.

[35:45] Carter and Tiphani on what they need from each other, and the only way to go forward.

[41:50] Tiphani and Carter clarify their needs.

[47:40] Carter on wanting his mom to work with him.

[52:17] The challenge of acknowledging love even when we feel suffering or harm.

[54:10] Carter on the changes he wants on the issue of circumcision and reasons he wants his mother involved in activism.

[01:01:20] Carter thanks his mother for her willingness to have the conversation. Tiphani says she is proud of him.



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