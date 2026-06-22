A federal prosecutor told Michigan's licensing investigator that a medical witness in the state's investigation would not be providing a statement. The state never interviewed another witness in the case.

The witness was Dr. Dena Nazer, a board-certified child abuse pediatrician at Kids TALK Medical Center. Nazer is a professor of pediatrics at Wayne State University School of Medicine and currently serves as chair of the Michigan Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board, appointed by the governor. Her job is evaluating children suspected of being maltreated.

Dena Nazer

Michigan’s licensing agency wanted to talk to her. The federal government said no.

On September 27, 2017, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) investigator Jennifer Pappas left a message for Nazer at Kids TALK. The interview had been requested by the Michigan Attorney General’s office itself. Pappas’s investigation report states that “an Additional Investigation was requested from the Assistant Attorney General’s Office requesting this Investigator interview WITNESS NAZER.”

Pappas message to Nazer

The next day, Nazer called back and left a message. That afternoon, Pappas reached Nazer by phone and requested an interview. She also emailed a formal witness letter. Nazer responded that she would forward the request to her attorneys.

Nazer email

On September 29, 2017, at 1:35 PM, U.S. Assistant Attorney Sara Woodward, the lead federal prosecutor on the FGM case, called Pappas. Woodward told Pappas that Nazer “will not be providing a statement to our Bureau due to the pending Federal Court Case and due to WITNESS NAZER’s limited knowledge about the licensee’s activities.”

The federal prosecutor called the state investigator and told her the witness was off limits.

When contacted for this article, Nazer said she was “always willing to cooperate with the state licensing investigation.” She did not address whether the federal prosecutor directed her not to provide a statement. She said “the investigation was still ongoing, and I did not have direct knowledge about Nagarwala’s actions” — language matching Woodward’s stated rationale but attributed to herself.

Nazer also said she “had contact with the office” in 2019 “for updates,” after the investigation had closed. She did not specify which office. She said she remains willing to share her perspective with the state licensing investigation.

Pappas submitted her investigation report to her supervisor on September 29, 2017. The report lists two attachments: the witness letter she sent to Nazer and the email Nazer sent back. It does not document any further investigative activity.

Pappas investigation report

The Michigan Board of Medicine had authorized the investigation on April 18, 2017, after Nagarwala’s arrest. The state closed the investigation on September 25, 2018, with no action taken, nearly two months before the federal court ruling. The memo explaining why is fully redacted.

Nagarwala’s medical license (No. 4301071795) remains active and unrestricted. Michigan renewed it through 2029 while this reporting was underway. She and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar have since opened a new clinic together in Detroit, where they advertise school physicals for children.

This sequence is documented in LARA’s own Investigation Report for complaint file 43-XX-146153, authored by Pappas. The report was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

LARA did not release this report. In January 2026, I filed a FOIA request to LARA for “all records relating to Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, including investigative files.” LARA produced the complaint file with redactions but did not include the Pappas investigation report. The report was authored by LARA’s own investigator, about LARA’s own complaint file, and submitted to LARA’s own supervisor. It was obtained only because the Attorney General’s office had a copy in its files and released it. LARA has previously lied to the press about its investigations.

Sara Woodward, who is no longer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and now works as a Trial Attorney in the Health Care Fraud Unit at the Department of Justice in Washington, responded but did not answer questions about her actions. She redirected the inquiry to the current U.S. Attorney’s Office. When informed the questions concerned her personal actions, she did not respond further.

LARA, the Michigan Attorney General’s office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan did not respond to requests for comment.

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This is an ongoing investigation. If you’d like to support this work, you can contribute here: Expose Medical Board for Licensing an FGM Doctor.