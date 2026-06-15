The two physicians at the center of America’s first federal FGM prosecution have opened an urgent care clinic together in Detroit where they are advertising school physicals for children.

Headshots of Attar and Nagarwala from clinic website

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar are listed as providers at Livernois Primary and Urgent Care, a clinic at 18254 Livernois in Detroit’s University District neighborhood. Nagarwala is listed as the clinic’s founder. Attar is listed as staff. Both hold active, unrestricted Michigan medical licenses with no public record of discipline.

The last time Nagarwala and Attar worked out of the same clinic was Burhani Medical Center in Farmington Hills — the location where, according to the federal indictment in United States v. Nagarwala (2:17-cr-20274, E.D. Mich.), Nagarwala performed FGM procedures on minor girls while Attar opened his clinic after hours to let her do it.

Now they’ve rebuilt together, 20 miles southeast, in a clinic Nagarwala founded herself.

Google maps listing of the clinic

The practice registered its National Provider Identifier (NPI 1659021509) on March 24, 2022. The current website launched in spring 2025, with staff photos uploaded in April and May of that year. As of June 15, 2026, the clinic’s Google listing shows 131 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. The business identifies itself on Google as “women-owned,” “Asian-owned,” and “LGBTQ+ friendly.”

The clinic’s services page lists general illness and injury care, occupational health screenings, labs, x-rays, flu shots, and physical exams. The physical exams page specifically advertises “school physicals,” “sports physicals,” “camp and program physicals,” and “childhood and adult immunizations,” services marketed to children and their parents.

The clinic accepts 13 insurance providers, at least seven of which are taxpayer-funded: Medicaid of Michigan, Medicare of Michigan, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Molina Healthcare, Meridian Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of Michigan, and McLaren Medicaid. (I have reached out to all for comment and will update once they respond.)

Nagarwala photo from clinic website

Nagarwala’s bio on the clinic’s website describes her as “a board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 20 years of clinical and academic experience” and a graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. It mentions senior roles at Henry Ford Hospital. It does not mention the federal prosecution.

Attar’s bio describes him as “a board-certified Internal Medicine physician who has been practicing for over 25 years,” with residency training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. It does not mention the federal prosecution.

A third provider, listed only as “Mr. Ayyub,” is described as a certified physician assistant with a master’s from Western Michigan University and 13 years of experience on the Acute and Critical Care Team at Corewell Health in Royal Oak. A Tebra listing identifies him as Ayyub Ahmad (NPI 1861708711). Physician assistants in Michigan practice under physician supervision, in this case, under Nagarwala or Attar.

Attar photo from clinic website

In 2017, federal prosecutors alleged that Nagarwala performed FGM on at least nine minor victims at Burhani Medical Center, Attar’s clinic, between 2015 and 2017. The indictment alleged that Attar opened his clinic after hours to allow the procedures, and that both physicians instructed others not to speak about what had taken place. Families traveled from as far as Minnesota to bring their daughters to the clinic.

The federal case was dismissed in 2018 after the trial judge ruled the federal FGM statute unconstitutional. Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs opened complaint investigations into both physicians and closed them without disciplinary action, before the federal case concluded. Both physicians retained their licenses throughout. Nagarwala renewed hers through June 19, 2029, despite complaints.

Attar photo from clinic website

Now they are seeing patients together again, at a clinic that advertises school physicals for children, accepts Medicaid, and identifies itself as “women-owned” and “LGBTQ+ friendly” on Google.

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This is an ongoing investigation. If you’d like to support this work, you can contribute here: Expose Medical Board for Licensing an FGM Doctor.