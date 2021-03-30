Foregen and the Science of Regeneration with Tyler Drzod and Eric Cunningham (#007)

In this episode, I talk to two members of Foregen, an organization dedicated to regenerating the human foreskin.



Tyler Drzod, Chief Operation Officer, and Eric Cunningham, Chief Science Officer, give an in-depth explanation of the science of regeneration, the structure of Foregen, and the possibilities for the future.



Topics discussed in this episode:

[1:03] Explaining Foregen to new people

[2:15] How does Foregen plan to regenerate the human foreskin?

[5:50] How Foregen acquires foreskin scaffolding and foreskin they can de cellularize

[7:45] Attaching the foreskin scaffolding to a human being

[9:45] What kind of experimentation is needed?

[11:10] Previous reconstruction of the entire penile shaft

[12:25] Previous breakthroughs in regeneration technology

[14:20] Who are the experts at Foregen?

[19:50] What is the financial/business structure of Foregen?

[24:25] How much money will it take to achieve the goals of Foregen?

[26:00] Who funds Foregen? What are the motivations of backers?

[27:45] Why large biotech and medical companies avoid moving into the foreskin regeneration space despite clear market interest.

[28:35] The advantage Foregen has over other companies

[30:20] How Foregen brings in scientific experts

[32:00] Does Foregen have a political stance on the issue of circumcision?

[33:50] Why more research is needed on the nerve endings of the foreskin

[35:00] Foregen's plans to conduct research

[37:30] How new technology can facilitate better studies on the foreskin

[39:15] The phantom limb phenomenon in circumcised men

[40:45] The technology exists to bring full function and feeling to somebody with damaged genitals