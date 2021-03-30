Foregen and the Science of Regeneration with Tyler Drzod and Eric Cunningham (#007)

In this episode, I talk to two members of Foregen, an organization dedicated to regenerating the human foreskin.
Tyler Drzod, Chief Operation Officer, and Eric Cunningham, Chief Science Officer, give an in-depth explanation of the science of regeneration, the structure of Foregen, and the possibilities for the future.
Topics discussed in this episode:
[1:03] Explaining Foregen to new people
[2:15] How does Foregen plan to regenerate the human foreskin?
[5:50] How Foregen acquires foreskin scaffolding and foreskin they can de cellularize
[7:45] Attaching the foreskin scaffolding to a human being
[9:45] What kind of experimentation is needed?
[11:10] Previous reconstruction of the entire penile shaft
[12:25] Previous breakthroughs in regeneration technology
[14:20] Who are the experts at Foregen?
[19:50] What is the financial/business structure of Foregen?
[24:25] How much money will it take to achieve the goals of Foregen?
[26:00] Who funds Foregen? What are the motivations of backers?
[27:45] Why large biotech and medical companies avoid moving into the foreskin regeneration space despite clear market interest.
[28:35] The advantage Foregen has over other companies
[30:20] How Foregen brings in scientific experts
[32:00] Does Foregen have a political stance on the issue of circumcision?
[33:50] Why more research is needed on the nerve endings of the foreskin
[35:00] Foregen's plans to conduct research
[37:30] How new technology can facilitate better studies on the foreskin
[39:15] The phantom limb phenomenon in circumcised men
[40:45] The technology exists to bring full function and feeling to somebody with damaged genitals
[41:10] How to support Foregen's work
Resources:
Research:
View the full scientific research mentioned on my website here:
https://brendonmarotta.com/8090/foregen-and-regeneration/
(They mentioned so much research, I literally ran out of characters when I adding it to the show notes. Just click the link above and scroll down to view it.)
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