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Brendon Marotta Show
Garrett Dailey on Generational Wealth, Civilizations, and the Origins for Neurodivergence (#017)
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Garrett Dailey on Generational Wealth, Civilizations, and the Origins for Neurodivergence (#017)

Brendon Marotta's avatar
Brendon Marotta
Jun 22, 2021

Garrett Dailey and I candidly explore numerous topics, including the cycles of generational wealth, civilizations and the potential origins for autism and neurodivergencies.

Topics Discussed In This Episode:

  • [2:03] How people’s trauma creates their behavior, specifically from early childhood 

  • [9:22] Strauss-Howe generational theory

  • [14:26] Story of the Buddha 

  • [19:28] Scott Adam’s skill stack 

  • [22:20] Generalist vs. Specialists and applying new perspectives to old problems 

  • [30:25] Myers Briggs personality types 

  • [43:56] Neupro-atypical diagnoses 

  • [49:40] Solo hunting and patterns/characteristics of Autism Theory

  • [53:05] The essence of quality 

Resources:

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