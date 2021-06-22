Garrett Dailey on Generational Wealth, Civilizations, and the Origins for Neurodivergence (#017)

Garrett Dailey and I candidly explore numerous topics, including the cycles of generational wealth, civilizations and the potential origins for autism and neurodivergencies.
Topics Discussed In This Episode:
[2:03] How people’s trauma creates their behavior, specifically from early childhood
[9:22] Strauss-Howe generational theory
[14:26] Story of the Buddha
[19:28] Scott Adam’s skill stack
[22:20] Generalist vs. Specialists and applying new perspectives to old problems
[30:25] Myers Briggs personality types
[43:56] Neupro-atypical diagnoses
[49:40] Solo hunting and patterns/characteristics of Autism Theory
[53:05] The essence of quality
Resources:
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