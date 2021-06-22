Garrett Dailey on Generational Wealth, Civilizations, and the Origins for Neurodivergence (#017)

Garrett Dailey and I candidly explore numerous topics, including the cycles of generational wealth, civilizations and the potential origins for autism and neurodivergencies.



Topics Discussed In This Episode:

[2:03] How people’s trauma creates their behavior, specifically from early childhood

[9:22] Strauss-Howe generational theory

[14:26] Story of the Buddha

[19:28] Scott Adam’s skill stack

[22:20] Generalist vs. Specialists and applying new perspectives to old problems

[30:25] Myers Briggs personality types

[43:56] Neupro-atypical diagnoses

[49:40] Solo hunting and patterns/characteristics of Autism Theory

[53:05] The essence of quality

Resources:

Garrett on Twitter

Garrett's Substack

Aion (Garrett's Company)

Subscribe and support the show directly:

https://brendonmarotta.com/show/