Georganne Chapin on How The Medical Machine Pushes Circumcision (#005)

In this episode, I talk to Georganne Chapin, executive director of Intact America.

During this episode, we talk about the new survey data which shows doctors are pushing circumcision more than ever. We also talk about the role of money in activism, the systemic aspects of the medical machine, and the need for strategy to reach a social tipping point.

Topics discussed in this episode:

[0:40] New news in the world of Intact America

[4:55] Discussion about the recent survey done by Intact America

[9:46] Reasons and the driving force behind circumcision

[11:54] Changes in the solicitation rates

[15:25] Conclusions and strategies drawn from the survey

[18:50] Talks about the upcoming survey to find out more on the topic

[19:20] Movement of circumcision practices to private institutions

[22:42] The process of developing a targeted strategy

[25:00] Georganne Chapin talks about her upcoming book ‘The Penis Business’

[29:15] Allocation of monetary resources within Intact America

[36:54] Path towards the ‘Tipping Point’

[43:00] Insurance companies and benefits

[47:34] Solicitation of racial groups

[54:00] Offences caused to people with regard to circumcision

[1:01:00] Tactics used by hospitals and individuals

[1:06:00] Forced retractions

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