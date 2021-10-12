Internet Ethnography with Owen Cyclops (#024)

Mystic Christian illustrator Owen Cyclops joins me to discuss internet ethnography and examine online culture. This is our longest episode yet, and also our deepest.



Topics Discussed In This Episode:

[02:30] What internet ethnography means

[07:04] How the culture of the internet became a real life

[16:10] The internet’s social implications

[32:04] Why institutions are losing people’s trust

[37:15] Creating a story on social media

[48:00] Consuming social media information

[52:55] How the internet flattens power and social status

[57:32] Origin of the internet memes

[01:00:10] Lack of positive repercussions on the internet

[01:01:49] Online anonymous honesty

[01:05:50] How the previous internet felt more private

[01:07:24] Taking responsibility on social media posts

[01:10:37] The superiority of the internet forums

[01:14:51] Catering for the internet audience

[01:17:22] Threading on forums

[01:25:45] The need for niche spaces on social media

[01:28:11] Meeting with someone online

[01:30:10] Social Media and vlogging

[01:40:20] Using pseudo accounts vs real identity online

[01:44:00] Separating your real life from online life

[01:47:07] Why do people go insane online

[01:54:18] Keeping a balance between your image and what you post online

[01:59:13] Coming back to center and becoming yourself again

[02:04:11] Creating character social media accounts

[02:15:50] Why do people make up posts on the internet

[02:17:52] Pranking vs. Scam

[02:20:20] Distinguishing between what’s real and what’s fake online

[02:28:10] Social media moderation

[02:53:05] Simulacra and Simulation

[03:03:55] Standard definition of Postmodernism

[03:09:00] Metanarratives of the future

[03:13:45] Accepting that we’re living in different realities

[03:19:05] Constructing narratives through fiction

[03:25:56] Being aware of one’s metanarrative about you

[03:28:17] Challenging people’s metanarratives about others

[03:33:49] Academics and science metanarratives

[03:37:40] How humans are wired to view life