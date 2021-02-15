Introduction to the Brendon Marotta Show

An introduction to who I am and the work I've done.
Projects mentioned:
American Circumcision (Documentary)
The Intactivist Guidebook (Book)
The Haunting of Bob Cratchit (Novel)
Dreams To Reality: How To Crowdfund Your Dream Project (Video Course)
Children's Justice (Book, in development)
Coaching and personal change work
My wife's coaching practice: Kristeena Marotta
This podcast will explore human consciousness and the interests of Brendon Marotta.
Future topics might include: parenting, birth, personal development, healing work, gender, masculinity, hypnosis, persuasion, communication, media, etc.
Subscribe and support the show directly:
https://brendonmarotta.com/show/