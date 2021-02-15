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Hegemon Media

Hegemon Media
Brendon Marotta Show
Introduction to the Brendon Marotta Show
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Introduction to the Brendon Marotta Show

Brendon Marotta's avatar
Brendon Marotta
Feb 15, 2021

An introduction to who I am and the work I've done.

Projects mentioned:

This podcast will explore human consciousness and the interests of Brendon Marotta.

Future topics might include: parenting, birth, personal development, healing work, gender, masculinity, hypnosis, persuasion, communication, media, etc.

Subscribe and support the show directly:
https://brendonmarotta.com/show/

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