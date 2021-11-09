Jesse Herman on Building a Free Money Platform and Getting 20 Billion Views (#25)

As a social media manager, Jesse Herman has gotten over 20 billion views for his clients. Now, Jesse is starting a crypto platform that allows users to stake crypto on creators and causes they want to support.
We also talk about what polarizing characteristics make for a successful creator, how to handle toxic trolls, and why Jesse is focused on creating a "free money platform" rather than a free speech platform.
P.S. I am on Jesse's new platform. Support me here.
Topics Discussed In This Episode:
[01:16] What Jesse Herman does
[02:36] Content creation behind the scenes
[04:06] Jesse’s story. Where it all started
[09:29] Growing Facebook pages for clients
[16:31] Advice to creators trying to produce viral content
[17:56] Process of hiring people
[20:30] Platforms to scale your business
[29:13] New finance app for social media platforms and how it works
[37:21] How to start receiving donations for your organization
[43:26] Customized social tokens
[53:22] Letsgo.finance platform launch date
[55:03] Monetization through donations
[1:00:49] How to get people to adapt to a new platform
[1:06:08] Charity sites vs. donations sites
[1:13:22] Setting up a mini-mask wallet
[1:19:02] Change in content creation over 15 years
[1:26:35] Identifying creators that have huge potential
[1:31:43] Taboo topics in crypto
[1:37:49] Controversy and polarization sales
[1:46:02] Platform moderation and the challenges social media companies face
[1:52:20] Polarization on the social media platform
[2:00:36] Social Media influence strategies
[2:03:40] Why Jesse prefers free money to free speech platform
[2:10:01] Building better or revolutionary systems?
Resources
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