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John Adkison on Fatherhood, Activism, and Genital Autonomy (#002)
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John Adkison on Fatherhood, Activism, and Genital Autonomy (#002)

Brendon Marotta's avatar
Brendon Marotta
Feb 22, 2021

In this episode, John Adkinson shares his journey from learning about the issue of circumcision to becoming an activist against it. We also discuss the challenges of being a parent and an activist, the impact of this issue on men, and the biggest challenges facing activists.

Topics Discussed in This Episode

  • [00:40] How John became interested in the issue of circumcision and his desire to be an activist.

  • [1:44] The information that made John rethink his stand on circumcision.

  • [2:20] Reasons why circumcision is practiced 

  • [3:13] How people go from discovering an issue and taking action against it 

  • [6:42] Gaps in circumcision activism and how John found out

  • [8:39] Why and how John decided to create a connection between different organizations 

  • [9:13]  John's work to support organizations 

  • [10:26] John’s website and its role

  • [11:35] The desire to practice activism

  • [15:50] Opportunity to bring more people in

  • [16:30] Managing activism and parenting 

  • [18:59] Psychological effect of a world that glorifies circumcision on intact kids

  • [20:46] The intent of activism

  • [22:26] The effect of cultural stress

  • [24:30] Focus of the activism 

  • [27:10] Most common ways that the issue of circumcision impacts men 

  • [32:00] The most significant need for men facing these issues and how they can be helped overcome them

  • [35:00] The most crucial issue touching on circumcision 

  • [35:50] The biggest challenge facing circumcision and general cutting 

  • [36:43] Growing and facing the challenges to overcome them

  • [37:20] The biggest opportunity to further address the issue around circumcision

  • [39:10] Actions to be taken on the issue 

  • [40:00] Opportunity of connection that arises around issues of circumcision such as pain

  • [44:24] Parenting advice

  • [50:00] Identifying the difference between conflict and harassment or abuse

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