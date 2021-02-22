John Adkison on Fatherhood, Activism, and Genital Autonomy (#002)

In this episode, John Adkinson shares his journey from learning about the issue of circumcision to becoming an activist against it. We also discuss the challenges of being a parent and an activist, the impact of this issue on men, and the biggest challenges facing activists.
Topics Discussed in This Episode
[00:40] How John became interested in the issue of circumcision and his desire to be an activist.
[1:44] The information that made John rethink his stand on circumcision.
[2:20] Reasons why circumcision is practiced
[3:13] How people go from discovering an issue and taking action against it
[6:42] Gaps in circumcision activism and how John found out
[8:39] Why and how John decided to create a connection between different organizations
[9:13] John's work to support organizations
[10:26] John’s website and its role
[11:35] The desire to practice activism
[15:50] Opportunity to bring more people in
[16:30] Managing activism and parenting
[18:59] Psychological effect of a world that glorifies circumcision on intact kids
[20:46] The intent of activism
[22:26] The effect of cultural stress
[24:30] Focus of the activism
[27:10] Most common ways that the issue of circumcision impacts men
[32:00] The most significant need for men facing these issues and how they can be helped overcome them
[35:00] The most crucial issue touching on circumcision
[35:50] The biggest challenge facing circumcision and general cutting
[36:43] Growing and facing the challenges to overcome them
[37:20] The biggest opportunity to further address the issue around circumcision
[39:10] Actions to be taken on the issue
[40:00] Opportunity of connection that arises around issues of circumcision such as pain
[44:24] Parenting advice
[50:00] Identifying the difference between conflict and harassment or abuse
Resources:
Conflict is Not Abuse by Sarah Schulman
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