John Adkison on Fatherhood, Activism, and Genital Autonomy (#002)

In this episode, John Adkinson shares his journey from learning about the issue of circumcision to becoming an activist against it. We also discuss the challenges of being a parent and an activist, the impact of this issue on men, and the biggest challenges facing activists.

Topics Discussed in This Episode

[00:40] How John became interested in the issue of circumcision and his desire to be an activist.

[1:44] The information that made John rethink his stand on circumcision.

[2:20] Reasons why circumcision is practiced

[3:13] How people go from discovering an issue and taking action against it

[6:42] Gaps in circumcision activism and how John found out

[8:39] Why and how John decided to create a connection between different organizations

[9:13] John's work to support organizations

[10:26] John’s website and its role

[11:35] The desire to practice activism

[15:50] Opportunity to bring more people in

[16:30] Managing activism and parenting

[18:59] Psychological effect of a world that glorifies circumcision on intact kids

[20:46] The intent of activism

[22:26] The effect of cultural stress

[24:30] Focus of the activism

[27:10] Most common ways that the issue of circumcision impacts men

[32:00] The most significant need for men facing these issues and how they can be helped overcome them

[35:00] The most crucial issue touching on circumcision

[35:50] The biggest challenge facing circumcision and general cutting

[36:43] Growing and facing the challenges to overcome them

[37:20] The biggest opportunity to further address the issue around circumcision

[39:10] Actions to be taken on the issue

[40:00] Opportunity of connection that arises around issues of circumcision such as pain

[44:24] Parenting advice