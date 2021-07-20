Kerry McDonald on Unschooling and Homeschooling's Massive Growth (#019)

Kerry McDonald talks about the massive growth of homeschooling and unschooling after the Covid-19 pandemic, and how you can start unschooling with your children.



Kerry is a Senior Education Fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education, author of Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Conventional Classroom, and an adjunct scholar at The Cato Institute.



Topics Discussed In This Episode:

[2:00] What is unschooling

[4:30] What does unschooling and schooling look like in comparison to government schooling and how it’s trying to be different

[6:10] How Covid-19 has changed homeschooling and unschooling

[11:03] How children learn and how parents can support and facilitate that learning

[13:27] What misconceptions people who were brought up in the system have on homeschooling

[18:03] How homeschooling has expanded in the past year

[19:21] Kerry’s experience and journey to homeschooling

[25:57] The first steps to exploring your child’s education in homeschooling

[29:45] The process of finding the best option for your child

[35:14] How to incorporate non-academic activities into your schooling

[39:07] How to spark your child’s interests

[40:20] Stereotypes of homeschooling

[42:44] The difference in outcome between homeschooling and public education