Kerry McDonald on Unschooling and Homeschooling's Massive Growth (#019)

Kerry McDonald talks about the massive growth of homeschooling and unschooling after the Covid-19 pandemic, and how you can start unschooling with your children.
Kerry is a Senior Education Fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education, author of Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Conventional Classroom, and an adjunct scholar at The Cato Institute.
Topics Discussed In This Episode:
[2:00] What is unschooling
[4:30] What does unschooling and schooling look like in comparison to government schooling and how it’s trying to be different
[6:10] How Covid-19 has changed homeschooling and unschooling
[11:03] How children learn and how parents can support and facilitate that learning
[13:27] What misconceptions people who were brought up in the system have on homeschooling
[18:03] How homeschooling has expanded in the past year
[19:21] Kerry’s experience and journey to homeschooling
[25:57] The first steps to exploring your child’s education in homeschooling
[29:45] The process of finding the best option for your child
[35:14] How to incorporate non-academic activities into your schooling
[39:07] How to spark your child’s interests
[40:20] Stereotypes of homeschooling
[42:44] The difference in outcome between homeschooling and public education
[45:56] Navigating college and how to prepare your child for an unknown future
Resources:
Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Conventional Classroom by Kerry McDonald
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