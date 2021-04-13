Kristeena Marotta on Transformational Healing (#009)

The most talented healer I know joins the show: my wife, Kristeena Marotta. During this episode, we talk about the process and methods of healing as well as our own personal journey through healing work.



Topics Discussed In This Episode:

[1:26] What is healing?

[3:44] The unconscious mind

[6:05] What is the process of healing?

[8:06] Handling objections and resistance to healing work

[9:18] Creating your own internal reality based off of previous experiences

[11:27] ACE (Adverse Childhood Experience)

[16:23] Blockages to healing and how to work around them

[23:22] Misconceptions about healing work

[28:09] Kristeena’s journey to healing

[35:03] Completion Process and method by Teal Swan

[39:50] The first steps to feeling free, when someones ready to change and the method to use

[44:53] The next steps to start your healing journey and making a commitment

[50:08] What you can change on your healing process

[50:46] Parts Integration

[52:32] Brendon’s healing and Teal Swan event experience

[59:02] How to talk about healing with someone you know that needs it

[1:02:04] How does the opposite of healing happen? Why is healing needed in the first place for so many people?

[1:04:52] Resources from Kristeena and how to get started on healing modalities

Resources:

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