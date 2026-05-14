Courtroom sketch of Dr. Fakhruddin Attar (Sketch by Carole Kabrin)

The state of Michigan never assigned an investigator into the medical license of a doctor who ran an FGM clinic.

Asked through the Freedom of Information Act to identify the investigator assigned to Dr. Attar’s file, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs responded: “A traditional investigation was not conducted under 43-XX-146259.” In other words, the requested information does not exist because no investigator was ever assigned.

Michigan’s Board of Medicine authorized the investigation on April 21, 2017. Board reviewer Dr. Peter Graham wrote: “I approve investigation. Please also refer to Director Gaedeke for summary suspension, which I approve.” Board reviewer Dr. James Sondheimer, a professor of medicine at Wayne State University, wrote: “Agree with proceeding with investigation. Res ipsa loquitur.” The Latin means the facts speak for themselves.

Despite the Board of Medicine authorizing an investigation and calling for suspension, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the state agency responsible for carrying out the Board’s directives, never assigned an investigator to the case.

As I have previously reported, Dr. Attar still holds an active, unrestricted Michigan medical license (No. 4301067384) with no record of discipline. Federal prosecutors alleged that Attar allowed Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to perform FGM on young girls at his Livonia clinic after hours for over a decade, with his wife Farida assisting during the procedures. Prosecutors estimated that as many as 100 girls were cut at the clinic over twelve years. His clinic has since reopened at a new location in Farmington Hills and is accepting new patients.

LARA did assign an investigator to the companion file on Dr. Nagarwala (43-XX-146153). State records identify Jennifer Pappas as the regulation agent on that case. Pappas attempted to interview a key medical witness but was blocked by the federal prosecutor. That investigation was also closed with no action taken.

Dr. Attar’s file was opened, authorized for investigation and summary suspension by the Board of Medicine, and closed. Between opening and closing, nothing happened. The file is a record of inaction.

The only document that would explain why is the closure memo authored by Assistant Attorney General Bridget K. Smith, dated July 27, 2018. It is redacted in full.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan Attorney General’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

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This is an ongoing investigation. If you’d like to support this work, you can contribute here: Expose Medical Board for Licensing an FGM Doctor