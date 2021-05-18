Nick Duffell On The Wounded Leaders From Elite Boarding Schools That Shaped The World (#014)

Nick Duffell talks about the wounded leaders produced by the elite boarding school system and how their psychology has shaped the world. Nick also shares how leaders can change their psychology, integrate these experiences and better connect with the people they serve.



Topics Discussed In This Episode:

[1:13] Nick’s work in psychohistory and his interest in elite boarding schools

[9:18] How elite boarding schools were intentionally designed

[16:05] Historical transitions in British society and how it impacted elite systems

[20:53] Questioning the foundation of privilege in elite systems

[26:00] Nick’s clinical work and the types of personalities in boarding school survivors

[29:38] Strategic survival personality

[33:36] Arbitrary roles within boarding school and societies

[36:13] How shame in wounded leaders manifests into psychological projections on to others

[40:47] Nature of the psyche in relationships

[43:41] Behavior of leadership steaming from early childhood traumas and psychological projections and examples

[52:56] How to heal as a boarding school survivor

[1:03:45] Global effect of elite systems

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