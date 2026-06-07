I sent medical organizations across the country the same question: Should a physician who has performed genital cutting on children retain an active, unrestricted medical license?

Not one said no.

For context: Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, federally indicted in 2017 for performing genital cutting on minor girls, hold active, unrestricted Michigan medical licenses. Michigan’s licensing agency closed its investigations into both physicians with no disciplinary action.

On May 27, I sent each organization a set of questions regarding the licensing of FGM doctors.

Three organizations responded:

None said that female genital cutting on children should cost a physician their medical license.

The following organizations did not respond:

American College of Physicians

American Academy of Pediatrics

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

American College of Emergency Physicians

Michigan State Medical Society

Wayne County Medical Society

Michigan College of Emergency Physicians

Michigan Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Female genital cutting on children is a federal crime under the STOP FGM Act of 2020 and is illegal in most states, including Michigan.

If any of the organizations contacted for this article respond or send comment, I will update it with their statements.

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This is an ongoing investigation. If you’d like to support this work, you can contribute here: Expose Medical Board for Licensing an FGM Doctor