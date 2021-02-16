Peter Adler on Why Circumcision is a Fraud and Landmark Legal Action (#001)

In the first episode, we break major news about a landmark circumcision lawsuit with legal expert Peter Adler, whose work explores whether or not circumcision is legal or a fraud.

Topics Discussed in This Episode

[0:59] Major papers published by Peter that talk about circumcision being a fraud and illegal

[3:26] How Peter began writing papers and the case he makes in articles regarding circumcision

[4:00] The sales and persuasion tactics that doctors use to pitch the idea of circumcision to parents

[12:56] Role of the American Academy of Pediatrics in making doctors pitch the idea of circumcision

[14:00] Is circumcision legal or not?

[21:36] How to change the conversation about circumcision from an intellectual view to a legal one and the challenges involved in change

[28:40] The degree of a botched circumcision that could be considered for prosecution

[30:57] Reaction of people towards the papers published by Peter about circumcision

[32:13] Reaction of fellow legal scholars towards the papers

[35:40] Plans to bring more suits and botched cases

[37:55] Success in proving circumcision and guidelines offered by the American Academy of Pediatrics as a fraud

[42:30] Chances of the success of the case and how people could support it