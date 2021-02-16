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Brendon Marotta Show
Peter Adler on Why Circumcision is a Fraud and Landmark Legal Action (#001)
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Peter Adler on Why Circumcision is a Fraud and Landmark Legal Action (#001)

Brendon Marotta's avatar
Brendon Marotta
Feb 16, 2021

In the first episode, we break major news about a landmark circumcision lawsuit with legal expert Peter Adler, whose work explores whether or not circumcision is legal or a fraud.

Topics Discussed in This Episode

  • [0:59]  Major papers published by Peter that talk about circumcision being a fraud and illegal

  • [3:26]  How Peter began writing papers and the case he makes in articles regarding circumcision 

  • [4:00]  The sales and persuasion tactics that doctors use to pitch the idea of circumcision to parents

  • [12:56]  Role of the American Academy of Pediatrics in making doctors pitch the idea of circumcision

  • [14:00]  Is circumcision legal or not?

  • [21:36]  How to change the conversation about circumcision from an intellectual view to a legal one and the challenges involved in change

  • [28:40] The degree of a botched circumcision that could be considered for prosecution 

  • [30:57]  Reaction of people towards the papers published by Peter about circumcision

  • [32:13] Reaction of fellow legal scholars towards the papers

  • [35:40] Plans to bring more suits and botched cases

  • [37:55] Success in proving circumcision and guidelines offered by the American Academy of Pediatrics as a fraud

  • [42:30] Chances of the success of the case and how people could support it

  • [45:20] Expected response from the American Academy of Pediatrics 

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