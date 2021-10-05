Stephanie Seneff on America's Glyphosate Addiction (#023)

Stephanie Seneff shares how the common weedkiller glyphosate might be causing long-term serious health problems for Americans.
Topics Discussed In This Episode
[00:58] What is glyphosate and why is it a big deal?
[04:10] Why the amount of glyphosate use in plants has been increased
[07:15] How bad is glyphosate to our health?
[12:50] Glyphosate and autism
[17:00] Is there a way to measure glyphosate effects on the body?
[21:29] Is glyphosate legal in other countries?
[25:15] How consumers can push for change
[26:22] Why are the food industries still using chemicals in food production
[34:40] Why Sulphur is an important nutrient to the body
[36:13] Symptoms of autistic mice
[37:19] Are companies going to continue using glyphosate?
[41:22] How can Americans opt-out of environmental glyphosate
[44:45] Mislabeling in the chemical industry
[46:19] What is the food industry trying to avoid by using glyphosate?
[49:10] The US hitting rock bottom
[51:59] Stephanie’s final words
Resources
Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment by Stephanie Seneff
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