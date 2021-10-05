Stephanie Seneff on America's Glyphosate Addiction (#023)

Stephanie Seneff shares how the common weedkiller glyphosate might be causing long-term serious health problems for Americans.

Topics Discussed In This Episode

[00:58] What is glyphosate and why is it a big deal?

[04:10] Why the amount of glyphosate use in plants has been increased

[07:15] How bad is glyphosate to our health?

[12:50] Glyphosate and autism

[17:00] Is there a way to measure glyphosate effects on the body?

[21:29] Is glyphosate legal in other countries?

[25:15] How consumers can push for change

[26:22] Why are the food industries still using chemicals in food production

[34:40] Why Sulphur is an important nutrient to the body

[36:13] Symptoms of autistic mice

[37:19] Are companies going to continue using glyphosate?

[41:22] How can Americans opt-out of environmental glyphosate

[44:45] Mislabeling in the chemical industry

[46:19] What is the food industry trying to avoid by using glyphosate?

[49:10] The US hitting rock bottom