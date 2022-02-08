Brendon Marotta ShowYou Must Read The Book (#31)1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:15-25:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.You Must Read The Book (#31)Brendon MarottaFeb 08, 2022ShareThe story of the bestseller that didn't exist. Plus, how to speak genius into reality through magick.ResourcesVideo on I, Libertine: https://youtu.be/W7H5kFGEyUwChildren's JusticeThe Intactivist GuidebookSubscribe and support the show directly:https://brendonmarotta.com/show/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksBrendon Marotta ShowSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBrendon MarottaRecent EpisodesBenjamin Gregg on Human Rights, Social Constructs, and Genetic Engineering (#44)Jun 5, 2024 • Brendon MarottaAttachment Parenting with Barbara Nicholson and Lysa Parker (#43)Apr 23, 2024 • Brendon MarottaJoshua Lisec on Writing 92 Books, No-Nuance Persuasion, and Defeating Communism (#42) Apr 9, 2024 • Brendon Marotta and Joshua LisecProtect Hasidic Jewish Children with Yochanan Lowen (#41)Oct 21, 2023 • Brendon MarottaProtecting Your Child From CPS And Child Abuse Pediatricians With Beth Maloney (#40)Aug 7, 2023 • Brendon MarottaGabriel Hannans on Parenting, Play, and Connecting With Your Children (#39)Jul 2, 2023 • Brendon MarottaAnthony Blood on Foreskin Restoration, Social Media Activism, and Healing (#38)Jun 27, 2023 • Brendon MarottaJoe Speredon on Men's Circles and Living From Authentic Masculinity (#37)Jun 24, 2023 • Brendon Marotta