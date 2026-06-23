Hegemon Media

Hegemon Media

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Adhemar Van Wonterghem's avatar
Adhemar Van Wonterghem
Jun 23

Dans aucune déclaration il y a une limite précise et donne la main libre à condamnez tous, malgré que la réduction de seul le gland et un esthétique partielle qui maintien l'emplacement entre grand lèvre encore présent et visible de la hampe et une partie de la capuche et des petit lèvres, preuve que la limite, n'est pas dépasser, n'est autres et pas plus que le retrait du prépuce masculin, chacun annule que seul la masturbation, et maintien les orgasme par relation vaginal, qui deviens pas addictif ou contraire par le gland du clitoris l'addiction est possible, en faible nombre, et il allume trop facilement le désir à éteindre par un orgasmes pour éviter les frustrations, et doit rester réservé a l'âge adulte de la personne elle même ??? Ci-dessus est la définition de ce qui n'est pas mutilations et est la limite que le monde musulman modéré, utilise secrètement entre leurs murs.

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