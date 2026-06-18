Hegemon Media

Hegemon Media

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Adhemar Van Wonterghem's avatar
Adhemar Van Wonterghem
Jun 18Edited

Les Médecins pratiquant les M.G.F. pas sans raison, sauf addiction a les masturbations et fait dans la stupide volonté qui ne connais pas la limite de quoi peut ou peut pas être enlever. Grand nombre des cas n’enlève pas seul le gland qui supprime l'orgasmes pour les obtenir par les massages du col de l'utérus et point G. Et prostate chez les hommes circoncis du prépuce sans risque d'addictions et guérison d'addictions H & F pour éliminer les frustration homme et femme en manque de partenaire.

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Patricia Robinett's avatar
Patricia Robinett
Jun 18

Why? They always say, "follow the money".

$$$$$$

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