My New Music Album Gothic Strangeness Is Out Now
Gothic Strangeness by Strange Aura.
Oct 1
•
Brendon Marotta
1
September 2024
How AI Art Is Like Directing
Understanding the role of an AI creative director.
Sep 26
•
Brendon Marotta
I've Added An Art & Media Section
Hegemon Media site updates.
Sep 24
•
Brendon Marotta
My First Music Album Is Out Now
Villains by Strange Aura, out now.
Sep 5
•
Brendon Marotta
AI Art Is Directing
A response to the New Yorker article “Why A.I. Isn’t Going to Make Art” by Ted Chiang.
Sep 2
•
Brendon Marotta
3
1
July 2024
How To Response To Gish Gallops
What to do when met with a string of nonsense.
Jul 30
•
Brendon Marotta
4
Would Optics Matter If You Had Power?
Are optics a cope?
Jul 8
•
Brendon Marotta
2
June 2024
Did American Circumcision Receive 100 Million Views On Netflix?
AI says yes.
Jun 20
•
Brendon Marotta
6
Children Believe There Is Morality Higher Than God (According To Science)
Do children have an innate moral sense?
Jun 3
•
Brendon Marotta
1
May 2024
The Purpose Of A System Is What It Does
Understanding systems thinking.
May 23
•
Brendon Marotta
1
April 2024
The Violent Language of Controversy
Non-violent communication applied to politics.
Apr 29
•
Brendon Marotta
Birth, Baby! Podcast Interviews Brendon Marotta
Watch Brendon Marotta on episode 65 of Birth, Baby! - The Circumcision Decision.
Apr 16
•
Brendon Marotta
1
